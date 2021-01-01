From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 51086 Claremont 2 Light 8" Tall Wall Sconce with Fabric Shade - ADA Compliant English Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Livex Lighting 51086 Claremont 2 Light 8" Tall Wall Sconce with Fabric Shade - ADA Compliant FeaturesMade of steelIncludes fabric shadeRequires (2) 40 watt medium (E26) bulbsUL and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets ADA standardsDimensionsHeight: 8"Width: 13"Extension: 3-7/8"Backplate Height: 4-3/8"Backplate Width: 7"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 80 wattsVoltage: 120 volts English Bronze