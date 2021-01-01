From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 51069 Elizabeth 6 Light 18" Wide Flush Mount Waterfall Ceiling Fixture Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Livex Lighting 51069 Elizabeth 6 Light 18" Wide Flush Mount Waterfall Ceiling Fixture FeaturesDurable steel constructionComes with a beautiful crystal shade(6) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredRated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 13-3/4"Width: 17-3/4"Canopy Width: 17-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Flush Mount Brushed Nickel