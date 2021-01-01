From forte lighting
Forte Lighting 5105-05 5 Light 29" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Satin Opal Glass Shades Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Forte Lighting 5105-05 5 Light 29" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Satin Opal Glass Shades FeaturesConstructed of steelSatin opal glass shades included(5) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredCan be mounted with lights directed upwards or downwardsCapable of being dimmed UL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7"Width: 29"Extension: 7"Depth: 7"Product Weight: 6.25 lbsBackplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 8"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 500 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Chrome