Symmons 5101-1.5-TRM Winslet Shower Only Trim Package with 1.5 GPM Single Function Shower Head Satin Nickel Showers Shower Only Pressure Balanced

Symmons 5101-1.5-TRM Winslet Shower Only Trim Package with 1.5 GPM Single Function Shower Head Evoking the antique cottage charm of an English country estate, the Symmons Winslet Collection embodies nostalgic elements of colonial décor. The bold, arched curves and simple lines combine to provide and old world feel for today's modern bathroom.Symmons 5101-1.5-TRM Features:Covered under Symmons' limited lifetime and 5 year commercial warrantyConstructed of brass, plastic, stainless steel ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Winslet line seamlesslySingle function shower headPressure balanced valve trim - single cartridge controls the temperature of the water and the on/off functionDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsADA compliantValve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlValve Trim Dimensions: 7-1/2" H x 7-1/2" WShower Head Specifications:Number of Functions: 1Shower Head Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minuteShower Head Width: 6" Pressure Balanced Satin Nickel