Livex Lighting 51009 Serafina 15 Light 2 Tier Crystal Candle Style Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Livex Lighting 51009 Serafina 15 Light 2 Tier Crystal Candle Style Chandelier Features:Clear Crystals Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaRequires (15) 60 watt candelabra (E12) base bulbs (Not Included)Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoCanopy Width: 5"Chain Length: 72"Diameter: 38"Height: 33.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Location Rating: Dry LocationNumber of Bulbs: 15Reversible Mounting: NoVoltage: 120vWattage: 900Watts Per Bulb: 60Width: 38" (measured from farthest point left to farthest point right on fixture)Wire Length: 144" Brushed Nickel