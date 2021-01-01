Livex Lighting 51004-71 Serafina 4-Light Mini Chandelier, Hand Applied Venetian Golden Bronze

TRANSITIONAL DESIGN. Borrowing from the timeless traditional lighting while adding a twist which adds to the overall elegance of the lights, our line of transitional styled lights which blend in with your room theme adding a beautiful visual appeal that only these lights can create. STEEL BUILD. Our lights have been make from high quality steel material which is not only considerably light, mechanically strong and durable but is also aesthetically appealing. CHANDELIERS. Whether it's for your foyer, living area or dining room, our diverse designs are bound to keep your room elegantly lit creating a welcoming atmosphere. Hand Applied Venetian Golden Bronze finish with Clear Crystals Product Dimensions: 20' dia. x 19'