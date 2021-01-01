From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 51003 Serafina 3 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Livex Lighting 51003 Serafina 3 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Features: Clear Crystals Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaRequires (3) 60 watt candelabra (E12) base bulbs (Not Included) Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Specifications: Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoCanopy Width: 5"Chain Length: 36"Diameter: 16.5"Height: 18" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Location Rating: Damp LocationNumber of Bulbs: 3Reversible Mounting: NoVoltage: 120vWattage: 180Watts Per Bulb: 60Width: 16.5" (measured from farthest point left to farthest point right on fixture)Wire Length: 96" Semi-Flush Brushed Nickel