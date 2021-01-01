Symmons 5100-TRM Winslet Single Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle - Less Rough In Polished Chrome Showers Valve Trim

Symmons 5100-TRM Winslet Single Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle - Less Rough In Evoking the antique cottage charm of an English country estate, the Symmons Winslet collection embodies nostalgic elements of colonial décor. The bold, arched curves and simple lines combine to provide an Old World feel for today's modern bathroom. Crafted of quality materials, our Winslet suite will not only look traditionally tasteful, but operate seamlessly, for a lifetime.Symmons 5100-TRM Features:Covered under Symmons' limited lifetime warranty and a 5 year commercial warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Winslet line seamlesslyPressure balanced valve trim - single cartridge controls the temperature of the water and the on/off function1 lever handle constructed of brass includedRough-in valve not includedADA compliantSymmons 5100-TRM Specifications:Valve Trim Height: 7-1/2" (bottom to top)Valve Trim Width: 7-1/2" (left to right) Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome