ELLO&ALLO 51 in. 60-Jet High Pressure Shower Tower System with LED Rainfall Head Hand Shower and Simultaneously in Black, Matte Black

Premium multi-function shower massage panel with LED shower head for home and commercial use. Panel's body is made of 304-stainless steel, cool 4-functions: rainfall, massage jets, tub spout, 2-setting hand shower. The system has hot and cold integrated mixing valve controls and diverter to redirect water from one function to another. Paired with the fact that it is pre-plumbed for easy installation, makes easy to love for years to come. This excellent shower tower will provide you a comfortable experience, drive away fatigue, relax your mind and body after showering. Luxury color, easy to match modern room decorations. Color: Matte Black.