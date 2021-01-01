From feit electric
Feit Electric 50W Equivalent MR16 GU5.3 Bi-Pin Dimmable CEC Title 20 Compliant LED 90+ CRI Flood Light Bulb, Bright White (72-Pack)
This Feit Electric 50-Watt equivalent traditional glass MR16 flood LED light bulb has a GU5.3 base. Featuring bright white light and high 90+ CRI (color rendering index) rating this Enhance LED is our highest quality energy efficient light with bolder color rendering and enhanced contrast so people and objects appear more realistic and vibrant. This MR16 reflector produces a similar light output less energy than a standard 50-Watt incandescent light bulb. The dimmable lights have an average life of 25,000-hours/22.8-years and are safe for indoor or outside use. Choose a dependable high quality 12-Volt MR16 bulb for residential or commercial applications.