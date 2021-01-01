50pcs Zip Ties Adjustable Ultra Strong Plastic Cable Ties Nylon SelfLocking Warps Ties Heavy Duty Clear Durable Zip Straps 18 Inch White

Applicable occasions: The cable tie is suitable for indoor or outdoor, workshop, warehouse, garage, office and other light or heavy cable, computer power cord, data cable management. It's an ideal for desk clean, is the perfect companion to enhance the office environment. High quailty: These zip ties white was made of a mixture of nylon and plastic. And the material is resistant to high temperatures, anti corrosion, anti yellowing, anti-acid and environmental protection. These cable tie is simple, light and durable that is making the perfect necessities for daily life. Easy to use: Bundle all the things you want to organize, and then put wrap ties into the head and self-locking mode, make it well organized. Self-locking Design: Cable ties with self-locking design securely fastens the cable. We use strong and flexible materials, wire ties with rounded edges for easy handling and are not easy to get stuck, it can be used outdoors even