From hadley tech ltd

50pcs/set 1/1.5/2/2.5/3mm High Speed Steel HSS Extractor Drill Bit Titanium Coated Drill Woodworking Wood Tool For Metal

$5.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

50pcs/set 1/1.5/2/2.5/3mm High Speed Steel HSS Extractor Drill Bit.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com