From hayco

50pcs Cable Clips, Adhesive Cable Organizer Cord Holder, Durable Strong Cable Wire Management for Car, Office and Home (Black)

Description

?Self-Adhesive Clips? Our cable holder clip comes with a strong adhesive pad that adheres to any flat and dry surfaces such as glass, metal or wood desks, tables and walls. Easy to remove without any residues and damage. Set of 50pcs?This package includes 50pcs black sticky cable clips, suitable for the wire diameter within 0.26 inch. Perfect quantity and size to meet your daily use requirements.

