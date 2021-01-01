50pcs 91mm Adjustable Self Adhesive Cable Clips Wire Organizer with Optional Screw Mount for Electric Wiring Accessories Cable Clamp Clips Fixed.

Dimension: Base size (LxW): 25x18mm; Strap size (LxW): 91x8mm. Adhesive: 3M self-adhesive pads, high cohesive strength and long lasting, can be stick to any flat surfaces such as: plastic plates, glass, iron, wood furniture, glossy cardboard, porcelain, ceramic-wall etc. Strap: Black cable tie made of UL approved nylon 66, insulated, ageing resistance, ladder type designed, can be adjusted according to the size of the wire cable, and can freely release, very practical. Use: Widely applied to cars, computer, home and office, and used in chassis line management, internal wiring cable engineering, beautiful and generous. Package: 50pcs Black Adjustable Self Adhesive Cable Ties