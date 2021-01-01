50ohm NMale to NMale Black Coax Cable Low Loss Coaxial LMR400 Equivalent 60ft NMale to NMale

FOR 50 OHM SYSTEMS: Works for any 50 Ohm RF system, including cell phone boosters and WiFi repeaters. This 60 feet of coaxial cable facilitates the uninterrupted transfer of cellular signal from devices, boosters, and other technologies while greatly reducing signal strength loss. LMR400 Equivalent SPECIFICATION: This ultra low-loss cable features a loss per 100 feet rating of only 6 dB. It features an N-Male connector on one end and an SMA-Female connector on the other end. PRO-GRADE COAXIAL CABLE: CL3 rated, this coaxial cable can carry up to 300 volts, making it ideal for commercial applications and buildings. The patented triple-shielded, insulated interior ensures the lowest loss at its thickness for both the highest signal quality and energy efficiency. FOR ALL CARRIERS AND DEVICES: For use with a antennas and signal boosters, the Ultra Low-Loss coaxial cable does not discriminate, allowing for long runs of cellular signal fo