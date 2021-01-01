From t.a. industries, inc.
50ft 3.5mm Stereo Plug/Plug M/M Cable - Black (100647)
Best Quality Guranteed. The 3. 5mm (1/8') stereo TRS connector is more commonly known as the Headphone Jack on portable mp3 players and mobile phones This cable features a male 3. 5mm stereo (TRS) plug on each end with molded connector housings and strain relief boots The cable is ideal for connecting a stereo audio output such as an mp3 player or phone to a stereo audio input such as the auxiliary input on a car stereo system