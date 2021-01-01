50ft 12 inch Split Wire Loom Tubing Wire Conduit Black

Size: Inner diameter: 1/2' Length: 50 Feet Color: Black. Our wire loom is made of 100% new and high quality polyethylene Our split loom is split and easy to put wires in. Our split loom tubing is thick enough to provide full protection for the wires Operating temp (degree F.):-94 to 257 our split wire loom is used to protect electrical wiring in industry, automotive, home & office Our wire loom tubing is resistance to abrasion & harmful chemicals corrosion. Good chemical stability Our wire protector tubing is used to wrap wires, and make cables wires neat and orderly