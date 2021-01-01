From wondershop
50ct 70mm Christmas Ornament Set Red & Pink - Wondershop
Spruce up your holiday display with this Red and Pink 50-Count Christmas Ornament Set from Wondershop™. This Christmas ornament set makes a great addition to your seasonal decorations and includes 50 red and pink ball ornaments in different finishes for a fun and festive assorted look. These classic Christmas ornaments come with a top loop for easy hanging. Style them on a tree, wreath or garland to complete your holiday decor. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Color: Red/Pink.