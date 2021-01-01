Westinghouse 5099000 4" LED Shower Recessed Trim Canless Recessed Fixture - 4000K White Recessed Lights Canless Recessed Lights

From westinghouse
Westinghouse 5099000 4" LED Shower Recessed Trim Canless Recessed Fixture - 4000K FeaturesReduces energy costs up to 83% by using 10 watts to produce the same light output as a 60 watt incandescent bulbA 26" feed wire between the light and the external driver allows for flexible driver positioningPerfect for family rooms, offices, retail settings, or balconiesConstructed from aluminum and impact-resistant polycarbonateIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsTrim Size: 4"Height: 1"Width: 4-3/4"Cutout Size: 4"Beam Spread: 120°Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 600Wattage: 10 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 4000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50,000Watt Replacement: 60 watts White