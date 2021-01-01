Kichler 5098 Eileen 3 Light 24" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Etched Glass Shades Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Kichler 5098 Eileen 3 Light 24" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Etched Glass Shades Named after famed furniture designer Eileen Gray, The Eileen Collection features a clean, straight linear construction with simple glass for a style that is as unique and contemporary as Eileen Gray's. The fresh, weightless elegance complements the etched glass perfectly to give the Eileen Collection added ambiance that is ideal for today's ever-evolving aesthetic.Features:Etched glass shade softens and diffuses the lightReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsCovered under Kichler's 1-year limited warrantyThis transitional vanity lighting fixture from the Eileen collection is available in brushed nickel, chrome, and olde bronze finishesDimensions:Height: 9.5"Width: 24" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Backplate Height: 4.5"Backplate Width: 10"Product Weight: 4.5 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: IncandescentWatts Per Bulb: 100Maximum Wattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 (U.S. standard line voltage) Vanity Light Chrome