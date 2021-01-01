From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 50925 Cortland 4 Light Semi Flush Ceiling Fixture Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Livex Lighting 50925 Cortland 4 Light Semi Flush Ceiling Fixture Features:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaClear glass urn shaped shadeDimensions:Height: 17" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Diameter: 15.5"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 4 (Not Included)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 240Voltage: 120v Semi-Flush Bronze