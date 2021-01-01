From kalco
Kalco 508932 Duluth 2 Light 12" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Satin Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Kalco 508932 Duluth 2 Light 12" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesConstructed from iron and steel(2) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for damp locationsADA compliantCovered under a manufacturer 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7"Width: 12"Extension: 4"Product Weight: 4 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Satin Bronze