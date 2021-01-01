From kalco
Kalco 508851 Dulce 6 Light 28" Wide Crystal Chandelier Champagne Silver Leaf Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kalco 508851 Dulce 6 Light 28" Wide Crystal Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelDecorated with crystal accents(6) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6", (1) 12", and (1) 24" downrodRated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 28"Width: 28"Depth: 28"Product Weight: 20 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Champagne Silver Leaf