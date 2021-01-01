From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 50861 Meridian 2 Light ADA Compliant Flush Mount Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Livex Lighting 50861 Meridian 2 Light ADA Compliant Flush Mount Wall Sconce Features:Hand Crafted Off-White Fabric Hardback ShadeDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaRequires (2) 40 watt candelabra (E12) base bulbs (Not Included)Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Specifications:ADA: YesBackplate Height: 15"Backplate Width: 6"Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoExtension: 3.75" (measured from mounting surface to farthest protruding point on fixture)HCO: 7.5" (height from center of outlet)Height: 15"Location Rating: Damp LocationNumber of Bulbs: 2Reversible Mounting: NoShade Material: FabricVoltage: 120vWattage: 80Watts Per Bulb: 40Width: 6" (measured from farthest point left to farthest point right on fixture) Brushed Nickel