Westinghouse 5085000 6" LED Adjustable Recessed Retrofit Trim Frost Recessed Lights Recessed Trims
Westinghouse 5085000 6" LED Adjustable Recessed Retrofit Trim Features Ring rotates 355° and angles up to 45° Ideal for use in kitchens, bathrooms, family rooms, offices, retail settings Includes a glare-free impact-resistant polycarbonate lens Integrated LED lighting Capable of being dimmed UL rated for damp locations Energy star certified Not suitable for use in a totally enclosed fixture Dimensions Trim Size: 6" Height: 3-13/16" Width: 7-11/16" Beam Spread: 98° Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Integrated LED Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: Yes Lumens: 900 Wattage: 13 watts Voltage: 120 volts Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index: 90CRI Average Hours: 35,000 Watt Replacement: 0 watts Frost