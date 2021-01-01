From kalco
Kalco 508451 Taza 3 Light 22" Wide Chandelier Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kalco 508451 Taza 3 Light 22" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with a clear glass shade(3) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable cord includedRated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 13"Width: 22"Product Weight: 18 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Chrome