Forte Lighting 5083-04 4 Light 34" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Forte Lighting 5083-04 4 Light 34" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesComes with a white linen glass shadeRequires (4) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL and CUL rated for damp locations1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6"Width: 34"Extension: 5"Product Weight: 8.3 lbsBackplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 400 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Vanity Light Antique Bronze