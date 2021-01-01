From z-lite
Z-Lite 507PHB Holbrook 19" Tall 1 Light Outdoor Post Light with Seedy Glass Oil Rubbed Bronze Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post Lights
Z-Lite 507PHB Holbrook 19" Tall 1 Light Outdoor Post Light with Seedy Glass The solid, timeless styling of this large outdoor post-head makes this a versatile fixture, suiting both traditional and modern styles. Clean, white seedy glass panels are paired with a finish of black and oil rubbed bronze, to create a very inviting look. Made of cast aluminum, this fixture is made to endure nature, regardless of the season. Features: White Seedy Glass Shade Specifications: Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Energy Star: No ETL Listed: Yes ETL Rating: Wet Location Height: 18.5" Light Direction: Ambient Lighting Material: Aluminum Number of Bulbs: 1 Post Included: No Product Weight: 5.9 lbs Shade: Yes Shade Color: Cream, White Shade Material: Glass Shade Shape: Lantern Shade Type: Seedy Voltage: 120v Max Total Wattage: 100 Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 Single Head Post Lights Oil Rubbed Bronze