Kichler 5078 Hendrik 3 Light 24" Wide Vanity Light Bathroom Fixture with Satin Etched Glass Shades Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures

Kichler 5078 Hendrik 3 Light 24" Wide Vanity Light Bathroom Fixture with Satin Etched Glass Shades The Hendrik Collection, named after renowned Dutch architect, Hendrik Berlage, is a gorgeous family of contemporary fixtures that give homage to the man who was regarded by many as the "Father of Modern architecture". Much like Berlage himself, The Hendrik Collection is regarded as an intermediary between modern and traditional styles and is now suited for your bathroom. Classic lines are accented with touches of current style cues to work in a number of aesthetic environments.Features:For a fantastic pure and frosted color palate, the shades feature Satin-etched cased opal glassReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsCovered under Kichler's 1-year limited warrantyThis transitional bathroom light fixture from the Hendrik collection is available in brushed nickel and olde bronze finishesComplete the look of your bathroom with the entire Hendrik Collection - see Related ItemsDimensions:Height: 7.75"Width: 24" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Backplate Height: 4.5"Backplate Width: 6.5"Product Weight: 5.6 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Maximum Wattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 (U.S. standard line voltage) Vanity Light Brushed Nickel