From craftmade
Craftmade 50776 Orion 6 Light 42" Wide Linear Chandelier Flat Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Craftmade 50776 Orion 6 Light 42" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with frosted glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(6) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs(4) 6" and (4) 12" downrods includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 15"Maximum Hanging Height: 53-1/2"Width: 42-1/4"Depth: 9-7/8"Product Weight: 7.165 lbsWire Length: 48"Shade Height: 5-3/4"Shade Width: 6"Canopy Height: 1-1/4"Canopy Width: 9-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Flat Black