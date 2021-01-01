From schonbek
Schonbek 5072 La Scala 6 Light 23" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Heritage Crystals Etruscan Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Schonbek 5072 La Scala 6 Light 23" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Heritage Crystals FeaturesShown in Antique Silver finishConstructed from cast metalHeirloom quality Heritage Crystals are visually pure, sharply faceted, and precisely polishedInstallable on sloped ceilings(6) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required80" of adjustable chain includedManufactured in AmericaUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 25"Minimum Height: 28"Maximum Hanging Height: 106"Width: 23"Depth: 23"Product Weight: 20 lbsChain Length: 80"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Etruscan Gold