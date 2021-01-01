From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 50706 6" Wide Single Light Lantern Wall Sconce Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Down Lighting
Meyda Tiffany 50706 6" Wide Single Light Lantern Wall Sconce Features:Lantern style with nature inspired designDesigned to cast light in a downward directionCustom crafted in Yorkville, New YorkRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) base bulbDimensions:Height: 8"Width: 6"Extension: 8"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60 Down Lighting N/A