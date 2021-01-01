From kalco
Kalco 506652 Middleton 6 Light 26" Wide Taper Candle Pendant Natural Iron Indoor Lighting Pendants
Kalco 506652 Middleton 6 Light 26" Wide Taper Candle Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steel and wrought iron(6) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 30"Width: 26"Product Weight: 22 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Natural Iron