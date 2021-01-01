From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 50549 Ashton 8 Light 1 Tier Crystal Chandelier Hand Painted Palacial Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Livex Lighting 50549 Ashton 8 Light 1 Tier Crystal Chandelier Features:Clear Crystals Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaRequires (8) 60 watt candelabra (E12) base bulbs (Not Included)Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoCanopy Width: 5"Chain Length: 36"Diameter: 31.75"Height: 30" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Location Rating: Dry LocationNumber of Bulbs: 8Reversible Mounting: NoVoltage: 120vWattage: 480Watts Per Bulb: 60Width: 31.75" (measured from farthest point left to farthest point right on fixture)Wire Length: 144" Hand Painted Palacial Bronze