Craftmade 50529-WG Bolden 9 Light 29" Wide Chandelier with Frosted Glass Shades Flat Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Craftmade 50529-WG Bolden 9 Light 29" Wide Chandelier with Frosted Glass Shades FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with frosted glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(9) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs6" of adjustable chain includedRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 26-1/2"Width: 29"Depth: 29"Chain Length: 6"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 540 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 9Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Flat Black