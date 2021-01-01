MaxWorks 50524 61"" Portable Folding Pet Ramp, Black

Our pet ramp requires no assembly. Just remove the packaging, unfold the ramp, and it's immediately ready to use. Constructed with high-quality plastic making it rust and corrosion resistant, very easy to clean, and as durable and reliable as possible. The ribbed surface paired with the raised side rails improves your pet's security when using the ramp. It has a weight capacity of 165 lbs., allowing your pets to simply climb into or out of your vehicle. Can be folded effortlessly making our pet ramp easily storable and conveniently portable. The folded dimensions of our ramp is 31.3" x 16" x 8", while the unfolded dimension is 61" x 16" x 6". PLEASE SCROLL DOWN AND BROWSE OUR A+ PAGES FOR MORE PRODUCT INFORMATION.