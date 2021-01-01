From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 5052-CL Miley 2 Light 13" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Clear Glass Shades Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity
Advertisement
Hinkley Lighting 5052-CL Miley 2 Light 13" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Clear Glass Shades Miley's chic transitional design complements a variety of decors with its sleek lines and elegant glass shape. The cast stepped back plate and cast glass holders in rich Chrome or Brushed Nickel finishes add to its beauty.FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes clear glass shades(2) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsRated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 7"Width: 13"Extension: 5-3/4"Depth: 5-3/4"Product Weight: 3 lbsBackplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 6-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Brushed Nickel