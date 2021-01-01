From craftmade
Craftmade 50501 Bolden 9" Tall Bathroom Sconce with Seedy Glass Shade Flat Black Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce
Craftmade 50501 Bolden 9" Tall Bathroom Sconce with Seedy Glass Shade FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with a seedy glass shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbRated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8-1/2"Width: 5"Extension: 6-1/2"Backplate Height: 5"Backplate Width: 5"Backplate Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Flat Black