Z-Lite 504POST 71" Concrete Mounted Fluted 1-3/4" Fitter Outdoor Post Black Lighting Accessories and Parts Outdoor Post Lighting Accessories Posts

Z-Lite 504POST 71" Concrete Mounted Fluted 1-3/4" Fitter Outdoor Post
Z-Lite 504POST 71" Concrete Mounted Fluted 1-3/4" Fitter Outdoor Post This cast aluminum outdoor post is finished in black gold, black and black silver. Compatible with most outdoor fixtures, but please verify with customer service to make sure. All posts come with mounting template, bolts, and cap nuts. Specifications: Fitter Size: 1-3/4" CUL Listed: Yes CUL Rating: Wet Location Height: 71" Material: Aluminum Product Weight: 10 lbs UL Listed: Yes UL Rating: Wet Location Width: 10" Posts Black