From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group 5042-CL Traditional Crystal 2 Light 14" Wide Wall Sconce with Clear Hand Cut Crystals Polished Chrome / Swarovski Strass
Advertisement
Crystorama Lighting Group 5042-CL Traditional Crystal 2 Light 14" Wide Wall Sconce with Clear Hand Cut Crystals FeaturesCrafted from glassDecorated with clear hand cut crystalsRequires (2) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 14"Product Weight: 9.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Up Lighting Polished Chrome / Swarovski Strass