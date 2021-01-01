RIDGID 50338 1650RV Motor-on-Bottom Wet Dry Vacuum, 16-Gallon Shop Vacuum with Cart, 6.5 Peak HP Motor, Large Wheels, Pro Hose, Drain, Blower Port

The 6.5 Peak Horsepower motor, quiet operation, and foot-activated switch for hands-free performance make this shop vac a top pick for professionals The bottom-motor design ensures easy drum emptying and the quick-access door lets you dump in larger debris as you work to save you time and effort The storage bag and cord-hook secure attachments and the 20-foot power cord, while the push-handle cart and large rear wheels improve mobility The ultra-flexible, 1-7/8-inch x 8-foot hose locks in place, is four times more durable than our standard hose, and fits 2-1/2-inch accessories The drain port ensures quick and complete liquid disposal, and the blower port lets you clear away leaves, dirt and debris for versatile performance