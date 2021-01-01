WAC Lighting 5031-CC 5" Wide LED Well Light with Adjustable RGB Color Output and Beam Spread - 12 Volt Bronzed Brass Outdoor Lighting Landscape

WAC Lighting 5031-CC 5" Wide LED Well Light with Adjustable RGB Color Output and Beam Spread - 12 Volt Simplicity meets function and durability with the ground breaking WAC Landscape Lighting ilumenight Color Changing suite of Accent, Flood, and Well Lights. ilumenight™ Bluetooth enabled – Through the free IOS ilumenight app, you can control the color and brightness of your landscape all with the touch of a finger on your smartphone or tablet device. All ilumenight color changing products are factory sealed, water tight, and IP rated for protection against high-pressure water jets and outdoor elements.Features:Features Patented continuously adjustable beam angle from 60° flood to 15° spotilumenight color changing accent is available in both a bronze or a bronzed solid brass constructionBrass may provide enhanced protection against corrosive elements found in coastal and marine environmentsFactory sealed water tight and IP66-67 rated for protection against high-pressure water jets and outdoor elementsThrough ilumenight, an IOS compatible app available for download free of charge from the Apple Store, landscape fixtures can be dimmed and adjusted from warm white to pure white, red to violet, and every color in between from the touch of a fingerLuminaire includes a 6ft lead wire and direct burial gel filled wire nutsMagnetic (preferred) or Electronic Power supply is requiredAdditional accessories including a concrete pour kit, and rock guard are available for various mounting and installation optionsHigh Powered LED, Input: 9-15V AC, Power: 0.5-14.5W (17VA), Brightness: up to 430Lm, Beam Angle: 15 to 60Deg, Tilt: +/- 20 Deg, CRI: 85, Rated Hours: 45,000Standards: UL & cUL 1838 and IP67 Rated for Wet LocationsCovered under a 10 years functional and lifetime finish manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 6-1/4"Width: 4-5/8"Depth: 4-5/8"Product Weight: 6.4 lbsElectrical Specifications:Wattage: 14.5Number of Light Source(s): 1Lumens: 250Color Rendering Index (CRI): 95Average Hours: 45000Voltage: 12 Accent Lights Bronzed Brass