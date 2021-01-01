From hunter fan company
Hunter Fan Company 50273 Donegan Ceiling Fan, 52, Noble Bronze Finish
Reversible motor allows you to change the direction of your fan from downdraft mode during the summer which helps cool the room to updraft mode during the winter to help circulate trapped warm air near the ceiling. Installer's Choice three-position mounting system allows for standard, low, or angled mounting Rated for indoor spaces only Includes pull chains for quick and easy on/off and speed adjustments 5 Light Gray Oak / Warm Grey Oak reversible blades included, Weight: 18.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Hunter