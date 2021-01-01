From crystorama lighting group

Crystorama Lighting Group 5026-CL-MWP Paris Market 6 Light 28" Wide Chandelier with Clear Hand Cut Crystals Antique White Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Description

Crystorama Lighting Group 5026-CL-MWP Paris Market 6 Light 28" Wide Chandelier with Clear Hand Cut Crystals FeaturesCrafted from wrought ironDecorated with clear hand cut crystalsChain mounted designRequires (6) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed UL, CUL, and CSA rated 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 22"Maximum Height: 94"Width: 28"Product Weight: 20 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60wWattage: 360wVoltage: 120v Antique White

