From millennium lighting
Millennium Lighting 5025 3 Light 14" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture Matte Black Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Advertisement
Millennium Lighting 5025 3 Light 14" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture FeaturesRated for damp or dry locationsThis fixture is made with etched white glassUL ListedConstructed from metalComes with a frosted glass shade(3) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 15"Width: 14"Product Weight: 6 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Flush Mount Matte Black