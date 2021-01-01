From westinghouse lighting

Westinghouse Lighting 5024120 Light Bulb, Six Pack

Description

Filament design provides the look and feel of incandescent light bulbs, with up to 93% energy savings over incandescent alternatives Energy-efficient 4.5 watt LED replaces a 60 watt incandescent and lasts longer than conventional Lighting Clear finish, dimmable, candelabra base, brightness 500 lumens, Damp rated Ideal for use in vanity Lighting, Pendant lights, Ceiling Fan lights and decorative Fixtures Use LED filament bulbs for a traditional look with energy and cost saving benefits, Manufacturer: Westinghouse

