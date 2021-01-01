From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 5024-LED Taylor 4 Light 36-1/4" Wide LED Bathroom Vanity Light with Frosted Glass Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
Advertisement
Hinkley Lighting 5024-LED Taylor 4 Light 36-1/4" Wide LED Bathroom Vanity Light with Frosted Glass FeaturesHandcrafted from metalIncludes white glass shadeIncludes (4) 5 watt G9 LED bulbsRated for damp locations15 year manufacturer warranty on the finish with a lifetime components warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6"Width: 36-1/4"Depth: 5-1/2"Extension: 5-1/2"Product Weight: 14.0 lbsShade Height: 3-7/8"Shade Depth: 5-1/2"Backplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 7-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Type: LEDBulb Base: G9Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 5 wattsWattage: 18 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Vanity Light Brushed Nickel