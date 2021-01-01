From kuzco lighting
Kuzco Lighting 501122 Floyd 17" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture - 1122 Lumens Vintage Brass Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Kuzco Lighting 501122 Floyd 17" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture - 1122 Lumens Single LED flush mount ceiling fixture with round white opal glass. This fixture is equipped with our powerful 120V AC LED technology, 19W, and fully dimmable.FeaturesDurable constructionConstructed of steelFixture includes a frosted glass shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 3-1/8"Width: 17"Product Weight: 6.8 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 1122Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 20 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Flush Mount Vintage Brass