501108 Upholstered Ottoman
Espresso FinishConvenient StorageTray TopsBeige Upholstery Script CoverCube ShapeUpholstered In Printed FabricSmall Espresso Exposed Wood LegsAttached Seat.This Group Of Stylish Ottomans Offers A Functional Option For Every Home. In Different Shapes, Sizes, Styles, And Fabrics, These Ottomans Will Create A Comfortable Place To Rest Your Feet, Or A Cozy Extra Seat. Convenient Storage Features And Tray Tops Make For Great Entertaining, While Plush Upholstery Adds To The Sophisticated Look Of Each Ottoman. For A Simple And Stylish Completion To Your Living Room, Family Room, Or Hallway, Add One Of These Elegant Ottomans.