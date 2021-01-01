WAC Lighting 5011-CC Accent 6" Tall LED Flood Light with Adjustable RGB Color Output and Beam Spread - 12 Volt Bronze Outdoor Lighting Landscape

WAC Lighting 5011-CC Accent 6" Tall LED Flood Light with Adjustable RGB Color Output and Beam Spread - 12 Volt ilumenight™ Bluetooth enabled – Through the free IOS ilumenight app, you can control the color and brightness of your landscape all with the touch of a finger on your smartphone or tablet device. Included Components: Mounting Stake Shroud (detachable) 6' installation wire Wire nuts Product Features: Color and brightness are controlled through ilumenight appRated for 45,000 hours Adjustable beam angle from 15 to 60 degrees UL Rated for use in wet locations IP66 and IP67 rated, protected from high pressure water jets Solid die cast brass or corrosion resistant aluminum Ilumenight app enabled Available on iOS Product Dimensions: Height: 5.88" Length: 6.63" Width: 2.88" Electrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Integrated LED Luminary Included: YesMax Lumens: 355 Color Rendering Index (CRI): 95 Dimmable: Yes - Not suitable to use with external dimmers Wattage: 14.5 Voltage: 12v - transformer required Accent Lights Bronze